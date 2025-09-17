Rajasthan: Leader of Opposition Jully demands probe into installation of PTX camera on Assembly premises

Bundi (Rajasthan), Sep 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Wednesday demanded a probe by an all-party committee headed by a retired judge into the installation of PTZ cameras on the assembly premises, alleging that they are mainly used for spying.

Jully claimed the installation of Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras to keep an eye on Congress MLAs is a criminal offence and a breach of privacy, and threatened to move court if no action is taken in the matter.

"PTZ cameras, which are remote-controlled and mainly used for spy and surveillance, were purchased for Rs 18.50 lakh," Jully said at a press conference and claimed that the Speaker had given false information on queries about these devices.

"There are a total of 250 cameras installed in the Rajasthan state assembly and nine others are in the House. These nine cameras are controlled by the control room in the assembly and they go live for proceedings of the House," Jully said.

He claimed that two additional cameras with their live streaming in the Speaker's room have been installed in the area where the Congress MLAs spend time.

The Congress leader said that it is a violation of privacy and against the rules of the House.

Jully was accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasara, MLAs Harimohan Sharma, and C L Premi and the party's women's wing leader Rakhi Gautam.

"A tender of Rs 30 lakh for new cameras was floated on August 21 and it will take around six months to start the work as the order has not been issued so far," Jully said.

He demanded the formation of an all-party committee headed by a retired judge and comprising technical experts to probe the matter.

'I would move the court if no action is taken in the matter," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, PCC Dotasara greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"We extend greetings for a long and healthy life to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and also urge him to give a chance to others," Dotasara said. PTI COR SHS RT