Rajasthan leaders mourn the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Leaders cutting across party lines in Rajasthan on Friday expressed their condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92.

"Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Governor Haribhau Bagade said that "the demise of Dr. Singh is an irreparable loss." "Governor Haribhau Bagade has expressed deep condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh," a condolence message from Raj Bhawan said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, calling Singh a simple, gentle and honest person, said he contributed a lot to the economic development of India.

"Dr. Sahib was simple, gentle, and honest. Manmohan Singh has contributed a lot to the economic development of India, strengthening the economy, and establishing India as an economic power in the world," he said.

"As Finance Minister, he took a big step like economic liberalisation, which gave a new direction to India," the Congress leader added.

Gehlot said that during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, Rajasthan received special support, resulting in a significant "gift" like the Pachpadra Refinery.

His tenure will also be remembered for the beginning of rights-based politics, Gehlot added.

"His journey from a common background to becoming an economist, Governor of the Reserve Bank, Finance Minister, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Prime Minister is inspirational for everyone," Gehlot said in a post on X.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that Singh was a leader of immense stature and a visionary economist.

"He will forever be remembered as the architect of India’s economic reforms," Raje said.

"A distinguished parliamentarian with profound insight into the nation’s challenges, Dr. Singh’s tireless efforts uplifted millions. His enduring legacy of progress will continue to inspire generations to come," she said.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the demise of Manmohan Singh was an irreparable loss for Indian politics and the Congress party.

"Manmohan Singh's service to the nation will always be remembered. His visionary leadership played an unforgettable role in shaping the country’s progress, economic revolution, welfare of the poor, and policy changes," he said.

Former Deputy CM and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that Singh dedicated his life to serving the nation and will always be remembered for his wisdom and invaluable contributions to India's economic growth.

"It was an honor to have worked with him in his cabinet. He was the quintessential gentleman - kind, soft-spoken, courteous, and humble. A scholar, a visionary, a consensus maker, and a true Congressman," the former Union minister said. PTI SDA ARD ARD