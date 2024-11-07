Rajasthan: Licences of 8 doctors cancelled over fake certificates

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Medical Council has cancelled the licences of eight doctors with foreign degrees after their Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) certificates were found to be fake, officials said.

The doctors had managed to secure licence from the RMC on the basis of forged documents, they said.

"The candidates got themselves registered with Rajasthan Medical Council by submitting forged documents. RMC has taken action on the basis of the recommendation of the investigation committee constituted by the state government in the case related to registration through fake documents," RMC Registrar Dr Giridhar Goyal said.

The accused include Shubham Gurjar, Indraraj Singh Gurjar, Vijay Saini, Nafees Khan, Devendra Singh, Satendra Singh Gurjar, Abhishek Kumar and Sheikh Arif Iqbal.

Goyal said the documents of all these people were sent to the National Board of Examination for verification, and after receiving the report from there, their registrations have been cancelled.

According to RMC officials, all these doctors have done MBBS from abroad, including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine, but have not cleared FMGE exam which is mandatory for Indian citizens with foreign medical degrees to practise in India. PTI AG KVK KVK