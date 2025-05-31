Rajasthan: Light rain in parts of Jaipur division, Sriganganagar hottest at 44.2 deg C

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Light rain occurred in parts of Rajasthan’s Jaipur division on Saturday, while the weather remained dry at other places, Meteorological Center Jaipur said.

Churu recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 42.7 degrees in Jaisalmer, 42.5 degrees in Bikaner, 42.1 degrees in Kota, 41.4 degrees in Phalodi, 40.7 degrees, 40.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

According to the weather department, a western disturbance is likely to become active again from June 2 and there is a strong possibility of strong thunderstorms and rain between June 2 and 4.

The maximum temperature will remain below 45 degrees Celsius for the next 4-5 days.

Yesterday, light to medium rain was recorded in parts of Rajasthan where Kishanganj of Baran district recorded the highest of 21 mm rainfall.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Ajmer Tehsil recorded 17 mm rainfall followed by 11 mm in Dungargarh of Bikaner, 10 mm each in Peeplu of Tonk and Sujangarh of Churu.

Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 9 mm during the period.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.6 degrees in Jaisalmer. No heat wave/ high night temperature was reported anywhere in the state. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 22.1 degrees in Sirohi. PTI AG NB NB