National

Light rain witnessed at few areas in Rajasthan, weather remained dry in most parts

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajasthan Heatwaves Hot Summer Rajasthan Rains Kids Jumping in River

Representative image

Jaipur: Light rain was recorded at one or two places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while the weather remained dry in the rest of the state, the local weather department said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the maximum rainfall of 15 mm was logged in Aklera of Jhalawar.

In the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, light rain was recorded at one or two places of the state, while the weather in rest of the areas of Rajasthan remained dry, it said.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature during the day was registered at 46.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 4.0 degrees Celsius above average, the weather office said.

The department said that severe heat is likely to continue in the state.

Rajasthan Weather Rajasthan Rajasthan rains Rajasthan Rainfall Rajasthan rain