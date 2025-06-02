Rajasthan: Light rainfall recorded in last 24 hours; increase in rain, storm expected

Jaipur: Many areas of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre here said on Monday.

A new western disturbance will be active in the state from Monday onwards, the weather office said in its forecast.

The highest rainfall of 37 mm was recorded in Khushalgarh (Banswara). During this time, the highest maximum temperature in the state was 41.9 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

There is also the possibility of an increase in storm and rain activities due to the activation of a new western disturbance from Monday onwards.

Starting June 2 to 5, strong thunderstorms and storms at a speed of 50-60 kilometres per hour, accompanied by rain, can be expected in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur.

At the same time, the maximum temperature will remain below 45 degrees Celsius for the next four to five days.