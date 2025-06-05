Rajasthan: Light to moderate rainfall recorded in last 24 hours

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall recorded was 36.7 mm in Pilani until 8.30 am, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Other locations, including Chidawa, Buhana, and Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu, as well as Phulera in Jaipur and Bidiyasar in Churu, each recorded 30 mm of rainfall.

10 to 20 cm of rainfall was recorded in various other places across the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 40.9 degrees in Barmer on Wednesday, while the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.

Thursday's observations show that the average humidity in the air ranged from 50% to 80% in most parts of the state.