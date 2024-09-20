Rajasthan likely to receive more rain

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Light to heavy rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan in the next two weeks due to a cyclonic circulation in the region, a weather department official said on Friday.

However, most of the places in Western Rajasthan will see dry weather.

Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota divisions in the next 24 hours. Later, in the week light rainfall may occur at some places in eastern Rajasthan.

According to the department, in the second week starting from September 27 to October 3, rain activity will increase in eastern parts of the state.

Above normal rainfall is likely at some places.