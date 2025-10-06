Rajasthan likely to receive rain due to western disturbance; Met issues warning for heavy rain

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) A fresh spell of rain triggered by a new western disturbance has swept across Rajasthan, with several areas witnessing heavy showers in the past 24 hours.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rain and hailstorms in several areas of the state on Monday.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the western disturbance led to heavy rainfall in parts of Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur divisions till Monday morning.

Bhainsroadgarh in Chittorgarh recorded the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan at 100 mm, while Rawatsar in Hanumangarh saw 67 mm in the western part of the state.

The western disturbance will have its maximum impact on most parts of the state on Monday, with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph likely in parts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions.

Heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in isolated areas of Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

The rain activity is expected to subside in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on Tuesday while it will continue in parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Rainfall is likely to decrease across most parts of the state from Wednesday, with dry weather expected to prevail for the next week. PTI SDA ANM OZ OZ