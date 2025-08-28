Rajasthan likely to see more rains on August 29 & 30: Met office

Jaipur: Almost the entire Rajasthan received rain in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, the meteorological centre in Jaipur said.

While moderate to heavy rains occured in many places, heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan, it said.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 90 mm in Veja, Dungarpur.

Due to a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Odisha coast, light to moderate rains are expected in some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday and moderate to heavy rains in some parts in the southern region, the Met centre said.

There may be an increase in rain activities in southeast Rajasthan from August 29-30. There will be heavy rains in some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rains during this period, it said.

Rain activities are expected to continue in most parts of the state, except the border areas, in the first week of September, the weather centre said.