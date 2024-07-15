Rajasthan: Lineman electrocuted in Kota, family alleges negligence

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 15 (PTI) A 41-year-old man working at the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) died by electrocution here, triggering protests by the family members, police said on Monday.

The victim, Gegendra Singh, working as a technician, was posted in the General Sub Station of JVVNL power supply system in Etawah for the last four years, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh was working alone on the JVVNL power lines and got electrocuted. The staff found him unconscious and rushed him to a local hospital, SHO at Etawah police station Mangelal Yadav said.

After primary medical care, the doctors referred him to another hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, Yadav said.

Following this, on Monday, Singh's family staged a protest and claimed that he died due to negligence on the JVVNL officials' part. They further demanded an investigation into the matter and compensation for the loss, Yadav added.

The senior officials of the JVVNL assured the family that a three-member committee would be formed to investigate the matter and compensation would be provided accordingly, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday morning after post-mortem. A case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, SHO added.