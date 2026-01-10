Rajasthan: Liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, man arrested in interstate smuggling case

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police seized liquor worth about Rs 1.5 crore from a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district and arrested a man allegedly involved in interstate smuggling, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure was made in a joint operation by the Anti-Gang Task Force (AGTF) and Dausa Sadar police.

Police said the truck was carrying 415 bags of rice as cover, beneath which 1,071 cartons of Punjab-made liquor, including brands such as Royal Challenge, Royal Stag and McDowell's, were concealed.

The accused, Dinesh Jat, a resident of Barmer, was arrested.

Police also recovered Rs 60,000 in cash and impounded the truck, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was being transported from Sirsa in Haryana to Gujarat, they said.