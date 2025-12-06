Rajasthan LoP accuses state govt of undermining constitutional institutions

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the state's BJP government, accusing it of stalling development work, undermining constitutional institutions and neglecting the legacy of B R Ambedkar.

He alleged that the state government has stalled ongoing developmental projects for political reasons. "This is the first government that, immediately after taking charge, stopped all ongoing work. Even if work orders were issued, the projects were not allowed to start," he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for his comments on Congress leaders, Jully said those giving "baseless statements" should worry about their own positions.

"Those giving 'BLS' or baseless statements are actually concerned about themselves. They need to take care of themselves because they do not know which 'parchi' (slip of paper) may change when," he said.

Congress leaders often call the Bhajanlal government "parchi ki sarkar" because the name of the chief minister was declared in the BJP legislature party meeting after reading a slip of paper.

Talking to reporters at the PCC office in Jaipur after paying tributes to Ambedkar, Jully said that he and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra are grassroots Congress workers and fulfil whatever responsibility the party assign them.

Questioning the government's approach to Ambedkar's legacy, Jully alleged the government organises a floral tribute at Ambedkar Circle in Jaipur every year, but this time no government representative was there on the occasion.

"Forget the programme, even the statue of Ambedkar was not cleaned. So does Baba Saheb matter only during elections?" he asked.

Jully also accused the state government of "challenging the Constitution" by delaying the local body elections in the state.

"Stealing votes, not conducting Panchayati Raj and municipal elections even after five years - this is a direct challenge to the Constitution made by Baba Saheb," he said.

Remembering Ambedkar's contribution on his death anniversary, Jully said the Constitution drafted under his leadership ensured equality for Dalits, backward classes and women. PTI SDA MNK MNK