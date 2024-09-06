Rajasthan LoP asks Speaker to terminate independent MLA's membership for 'joining' BJP

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully has written a letter to Speaker Vasudev Devnani to terminate the membership of independent MLA from Bhilwara Ashok Kothari for joining the BJP.

He said according to law, the membership of an independent member of Parliament or a state legislature shall be forfeited if he or she joins any political party after his or her election.

The leader of opposition said Kothari shared his membership certificate number 5826 on social media on September 4. The MLA himself has shared the proof of BJP membership, after which no proof is required.

Citing the rules of Anti-Defection law, Jully in the letter said Kothari has flouted the regulations under the law and his membership from the Rajasthan Assembly should be terminated.

"The BJP membership of Shri Ashok Kothari, the independent MLA elected from Bhilwara city, under the BJP membership campaign in an undemocratic manner is against the law and rules," Jully said on X.

He further said, "I demand from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Devnani Ji, that as per the rules, he should be terminated from the primary membership of the legislature." PTI AG KSS KSS