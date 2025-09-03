Rajasthan LoP chairs CLP meeting to discuss Congress strategy for Monsoon session

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon session.

The session witnessed a stormy start on Monday with heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition members over issues of alleged "vote theft".

The session was adjourned following obituary remarks on the first day on Monday. Tuesday was a government holiday and the House will assemble at 11 am on Wednesday.

During the CLP meeting at the Constitution Club, Congress legislators reviewed their approach to hold the government accountable on matters of public interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Jully said, "We will ensure that the government responds to issues concerning public interest. The opposition's role is to raise these matters and seek answers on behalf of the people." The party discussed key issues such as unemployment, development projects and social welfare schemes, and strategised on how to effectively press the government for responses during the session.

Jully said the Congress would remain vigilant and proactive throughout the assembly proceedings.