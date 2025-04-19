Rajasthan LoP demands harshest action against culprits for brutality against Dalit man

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Saturday expressed concern over the safety of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the wake of alleged brutality with a Dalit youth in Sikar, and demanded the government to take the harshest action against the culprits.

Citing the Sikar incident, Jully said, "A Dalit youth was kidnapped and his private parts were attacked, urinated on, his head was attacked with a bottle and he was sodomised. This is not a story from a film, this is the reality of today's Rajasthan. This incident of brutality is shameful." Jully wrote on social media that atrocities on Dalits are not stopping under the BJP government.

"Yesterday in Bhilwara district, today in Sikar district, incidents happening with Dalits one after the other are crossing the limits of brutality," Jully said on X.

He alleged that the ever-increasing crimes in the state, especially against the tribal population, Dalits and poor and weaker sections, show that criminals have the protection of the government.

"My simple demand to the chief minister is that the harshest action be taken against the criminals and the victim be given justice as soon as possible. This is intolerable," Jully said. PTI AG KSS KSS