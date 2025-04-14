Rajasthan LOP Jully castigates BJP leader over 'export quality' remark for party woman

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday accused BJP state president Madan Rathore of insulting a woman leader.

Rathore, while speaking at the Bihar Day event here on Sunday, referred to a female leader from his party as "export quality." A video of the speech emerged today.

At the programme, Rathore was talking in the context of the campaign in Bihar.

"We will also go there. I have said that 'export quality' from there is sitting right in front of us.

"I will send her as well, I will send everyone," he said.

Jully denounced the comment, saying, "This is extremely shameful. Such derogatory language reflects the mindset of BJP leaders towards women." He said Rathore should apologise for the comments. PTI SDA VN VN