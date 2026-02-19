Rajasthan: LoP Jully slams BJP govt over Assembly conduct, MoUs

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of evading questions in the House and failing to deliver on its promises.

Speaking to reporters on the Assembly premises, Jully claimed that ministers were "losing decorum" instead of responding to legitimate questions raised by the opposition.

He specifically took objection to a reply given by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar regarding the Achrol satellite hospital, alleging that the government was misleading the House over its shifting of the facility.

"The government has failed on all fronts. Ministers are not able to provide satisfactory answers to questions in the Assembly," Jully said.

The senior Congress leader also dismissed the government's claim of signing memorandums of understating (MoUs) worth Rs 35 lakh crore during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in 2024. Terming them "paper promises", he questioned the volume of the investment that had actually materialised on the ground.

Jully raised concern over the issue of unemployment in Rajasthan. He alleged significant delays in the payment of unemployment allowances and accused the government of ignoring youth-related issues. PTI SDA AKY