Rajasthan LoP Jully slams Haryana govt over delay in IPS officer's cremation

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Sunday expressed concern over the delay in the cremation of deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The officer allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, and his 'final note' carries allegations of caste-based harassment.

In a post on X, Jully termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and questioned the Haryana government's inaction.

"It is deeply unfortunate that even after five days, the last rites of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar have not been performed. It is beyond understanding why the Haryana government has not removed the officials responsible," he said.

He also questioned the state leadership's moral authority.

"How will the Haryana chief minister celebrate one year in office when his government has failed to deliver justice to a senior Dalit officer?" Jully asked.

The IPS officer's death has triggered political outrage and demands for accountability from the state administration. PTI SDA PRK PRK