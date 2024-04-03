Rajasthan magistrate booked for asking rape victim to strip

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Police have booked a magistrate in Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit rape victim to strip to show her injuries, an officer on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

Deputy SP (ST-SC) cell Mina Meena said that the victim had filed a complaint on March 30 alleging that the Hindaun court magistrate asked her to strip in order to see her injuries.

"She refused to strip and after recording the statement in the court on March 30, she registered a complaint against the magistrate. The case was registered with Kotwali Police Station under charges of outraging modesty," Meena said.

The magistrate has been booked under section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

According to police, the woman was allegedly raped on March 19 and an FIR in the matter was registered on March 27 at Hindaun Sadar Police Station. PTI SDA VN VN