Rajasthan: Main accused in Karauli murder case, his father arrested

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Police have arrested the main accused and his father in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a well in Karauli district, an official said on Saturday.

Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said the main accused, Golu Meena alias Prabhakar, has been arrested for the murder of the woman.

The SP said Golu Meena confessed that he raped the woman and shot her dead at his father's farmhouse on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said Meena's father helped him in throwing the body into the well.

The body bearing a gunshot wound was recovered from the well on Thursday.

Meena's father was also arrested for his role in helping his son in the crime.

After the arrest of the father and son, the body was handed over to the family members. The cremation was performed on Saturday evening.

Primary investigation reveals that the woman's family had engaged her to someone else sometime back but she wanted to live with Meena and was allegedly forcing him to elope with her.

This led to a dispute between the two following which Meena murdered her, police said.

Meena is a resident of the same village as the Dalit woman, they said.

The SP said Meena took the girl to the farmhouse where he raped her and then shot her dead. Later, the body was thrown into the well.

"After throwing the body, Meena and his father Amar Singh had gone absconding," she said.

"The body was handed over to the family members and the funeral has been conducted," the SP added.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena's dharna at Hindaun hospital in Karauli ended in the evening after the arrest of the main accused and his father.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh reached Karauli and met with the family members.

He alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated under the Congress rule and women and girls are not safe.

Congress MLA from Todabhim P R Meena also reached the hospital and met BJP MP Meena.

In Jaipur, BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi gave the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' but "she does not look at the women suffering in the state ruled by her party".

She alleged that incidents of rape have increased in Rajasthan but the state government is not bothered. PTI SDA CK