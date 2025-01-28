Rajasthan: Man admitted to private hospital found dead on roof of adjoining hospital

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) A man admitted to a private hospital in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan was found dead on the roof of an adjoining building, police said on Tuesday.

Officials said Sanjeev Jat (45), suffering from liver ailment, was admitted to the private hospital on January 23. He was missing from the ward since Monday morning and his dead body was found on the roof of a school, adjoining the hospital building and several feet lower than the hospital's roof, police said.

Station House Officer Narayan Singh said after Jat went missing from the ward, the hospital staff thought he left for home.

The family members searched for him the whole day and in the night found him dead on the roof of an adjoining building, the officer said.

He said investigation is underway to ascertain how he fell onto the roof. The family has filed a complaint against the hospital management.

They have accused the hospital staff of carelessness and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SDA OZ OZ