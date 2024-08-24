Rajasthan man allegedly murdered

Kendrapara (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) A man from Rajasthan was found dead at his rented residence in Odisha's Kendrapara town on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kurbani Mansuri, 32, from Mukam village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a senior officer said.

Mansuri had been working as an ice cream vendor in Kendrapara town for the past four years, along with another man, Pradeep Kumar Baishnab, 35, also from Rajasthan.

Both had been residing together at the rented house in Khadianga.

Following a complaint from the house owner, the police recovered Mansuri's body with several injury marks inside the house and later sent it for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Baishnab attacked Mansuri with a wooden plank, resulting in fatal head injuries.

Inspector Dilip Sahoo of Kendrapara town police station confirmed that Baishnab has been detained and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the attack.