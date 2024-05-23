Rajasthan: Man arrested in Jodhpur with 850 kgs of Ganja

Jodhpur, 23 May (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here arrested a man with 850 kilograms of Ganja on Thursday, officials said.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth Rs 4,25,00,000, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said the officials along with the police intercepted a Bolero pickup vehicle at the Mogra Khurd near Jodhpur.

"On inspection of the vehicle, we discovered 71 packets of Ganja concealed under tarpaulin in the vehicle," Soni said.

The driver of the vehicle, Anil Kumar Bishnoi, was arrested, he said. Bishnoi's interrogation further led to the discovery of 99 more packets of Ganja from a house in Guda Bishnoian village, belonging to his relative, Soni said, adding that each packet weighed 5 kg.

The drugs were to be supplied to the students studying in prominent colleges across Jodhpur, he said.

Preliminary investigation further revealed that the drugs consignment was brought from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Jodhpur a few days ago to be supplied via peddlers, he added.

Soni further said that they are conducting raids and investigations are on to bust the entire racket. PTI COR HIG HIG