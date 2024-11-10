Rajasthan: Man, aunt found hanging; extramarital affair suspected

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A man and his aunt, suspectedly in an extramarital affair, were found hanging in a house in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Akash and Seema, SHO of Kaman police station Manish Sharma said.

The duo were found hanging in a room of the rented house where Seema lived with her husband Lala Ram, he said.

Ram, a driver, was out of district for work when the incident occurred, the SHO said, adding that it was the house owner who informed the police after he saw the bodies hanging from the ceiling.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members after postmortem, the officer said.

The police said Seema was the sister of Akash's mother. PTI SDA RPA