Rajasthan: Man beaten to death for allegedly breaking into house

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov. 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, who barged into a house in an agriculture field in Barani village of Rajasthan's Baran district was allegedly beaten to death by the occupants, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

The police lodged a case of murder against the house owner, identified as Mahaveer Meena, a resident of Barani village under the Baran Sadar Police Station area and a few others unidentified accused.

The deceased was identified as Shyamlal alias Devkishan (32), a resident of Nahargarh Police Station area of Baran district.

The police on receiving report about the incident reached the spot at around 3 am where the man, identified as Shyamlal, was lying injured in a semi-conscious state, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omendra Singh.

The police rushed the man to the hospital, where the doctors after examination declared him dead, he added.

The DSP said the deceased man allegedly barged into a house in a field in Barani village where the family members held him hostage and thrashed him severely until he fell semi-conscious.

The police lodged a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS against Mahaveer Meena, the house owner, and a few others unidentified persons and began the investigation, he added.

Circle Inspector Heera Lal said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem by the medical board on Sunday morning.

The accused in the matter are yet to be nabbed, he added. PTI CORR AS AS