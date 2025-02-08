Rajasthan: Man beaten to death for objecting to party causing traffic obstruction

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died in Rajasthan's Pali district after he was allegedly beaten with sticks for objecting party on the road which caused traffic obstruction, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohanlal Bairwa, they added.

According to the police, Madaram, who lives in Bairwa's neighbourhood was hosting a party outside his house with a DJ on his son's birthday on Friday, which was causing traffic issues. When Bairwa went to speak to him about the issue, Madaram, along with his two sons and others attacked him with sticks.

"Mohanlal was taken to a hospital due to the injuries, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of murder has been registered against the four accused, and an investigation is underway," Jaitpur SHO Rajendra Singh said.

He added that on Saturday, after the post-mortem by the medical board, the body was handed over to the family.family. PTI AG ARD ARD