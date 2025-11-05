Rajasthan: Man burnt to death in collision between SUV, mini truck

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) A man was charred to death and another was injured in a collision between an SUV and a mini truck on Beawar-Pindwara National Highway in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The SUV caught fire in the accident in which its driver was burnt to death, while the mini truck driver was injured, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kirwa village in the Guda Endla area. The SUV, going from Pali towards Sumerpur, allegedly jumped the road divider and collided with the mini truck.

According to the police, the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid hitting an animal that suddenly appeared in front of him.

The impact caused the SUV to catch fire, killing the occupant on the spot. Efforts are on to identify the deceased.

The mini truck driver, Ravi Jat (40), sustained injuries and was admitted to the government hospital in Pali.