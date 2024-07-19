Rajasthan: Man commits suicide after wife fatally hit by train

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A man, whose 43-year-old wife died on Friday after she was hit by a train, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of another train in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Rajaldesar Geeta Rani, Babulal Regar (50) and his wife Santosh Regar (43) -- residents of ward 23 -- had an argument over some issue in the morning before they left home.

Santosh Regar reached Rajaldesar platform near her house and died after being hit by a train there, SHO Rani said. After some time, when her husband got the news of her death, he jumped in front of a train and died, she said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, the SHO said. PTI AG BHJ BHJ