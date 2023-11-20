Rajasthan man detained in connection with murder of wife, two daughters

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A man has been detained in connection with the murder of his wife and two minor daughters here, police said on Monday.

Amit Yadav (40), who works in a factory, hit his wife Kiran (33) and elder daughter Priya (11) on the night of November 17 while they were asleep, killing them on the spot, said Uday Singh, Station House Officer, Kardhani.

Later, Yadav slept with his younger daughter Riya (6) in another room in his house here. The next day, he roamed around his house with Riya. He killed her in the same manner in the early hours of November 19 and fled, the SHO said.

The family's neighbours informed police after a foul smell started emanating from their house. Police personnel broke open the door and found the bodies inside the house, he added.

Yadav was traced by tracking the location of his mobile phone. He has been detained and is being interrogated, Singh said. PTI SDA DIV DIV