Rajasthan: Man dies during trial run of hot air balloon in Baran district

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 10 (PTI) The concluding day of the three-day Baran Utsav turned tragic on Thursday morning when an employee of a hot air balloon service provider, engaged for an event, died in Baran district during a trial run of a hot air balloon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vasudev Khatri (40), a resident of Kota.

The incident took place at the Khel Sankul complex at about 7 am when the hot air balloon suddenly soared in the sky with one of its ropes still in the hands of Khatri. When the balloon reached over 60 feet, the rope snapped, causing Khatri's fall to the ground, Omendra Singh Skhekhawat, DSP (Baran city), who was present at the spot, told PTI. Khatri was immediately rushed to Baran District Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

The DSP said the deceased employee was reportedly an expert, having 20 years of experience in the field.

Baran district administration officials and police were present at the complex at the time of the incident.