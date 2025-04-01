Rajasthan man ends life after killing wife, aunt

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) A driver committed suicide after killing his pregnant wife and aunt by hitting them with a hammer at their residence in Kardhani area here, police said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer Sawai Singh said the incident occured on Monday evening, when Pankaj Kumawat (36) hit the head of his wife Sunita (33) with a hammer.

When their aunt Madhu (55) intervened, he attacked her as well. The two women died on the spot.

Kumawat also attempted to hit his son Yash (9) but the boy managed to escape. Yash and his cousin Himank ran out of the house and informed the neighbours. In the meantime, Pankaj hanged himself inside his room, the SHO said.

The officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

He said preliminary inquiry reveals that Kumawat committed the act as he was disturbed over the family's poor financial condition.