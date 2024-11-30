Rajasthan man gets death penalty for killing daughter, her lover; nine others get life imprisonment

Sikar, Nov 30 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to death for killing his 19-year-old daughter and her lover and sent nine others to life in jail for their involvement in the crime.

Advertisment

Besides this, the court of Additional District Sessions judge Mahendra Pratap Beniwal also sent another convict to three years in jail while acquitting three accused, citing benefit of doubt.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Gopal Singh Bijarnia said that in October 2019, Ramgopal caught his daughter talking to her lover over the phone and badly thrashed her.

Ramgopal then called his daughter's lover near a petrol pump, abducted him, beat both to death and dumped the two bodies in a hilly area, Bijarnia said.

Advertisment

He said 69 witnesses and 270 documents were presented by the prosecution while CCTV footage of the incident was seen by the court in which the convicts were seen beating both the 19-year-old woman and her lover.

The court sentenced the woman's father to death.

Nine others -- Mahadev, Parasram Chopra, Mahendra Chaudhary, Nandlal, Birbal Dhaka, Sohanlal, Madanlal Chandiwal, Babulal and Sandeep Gurjar -- have been sentenced to life imprisonment, the additional public prosecutor said.

Advertisment

He also said the judge clarified that the nine convicts would serve jail terms till their last breath.

Rajesh Chaudhary has been sentenced to three years in jail while Mahendra Chopra, Mahendra Gurjar and Chhotu Ram alias Chhotu have been acquitted giving the benefit of doubt, the lawyer said. PTI COR SDA NSD NSD