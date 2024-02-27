Rajasthan Man held for creating fake social media accounts of Telangana IPS officer

Hyderabad, Feb 27(PTI) : Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday said it has arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly created fake social media accounts impersonating a senior IPS officer of Telangana.

Based on a complaint that fake profiles of social media platforms were created in the name of Director General of Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

During investigation, it was found that several fake IDs were created and those handling them were impersonating the top ACB official asking for money and sending inappropriate messages, police said.

The accused from Alwar in Rajasthan was arrested. Investigations revealed that he created fake social media accounts in the name of IAS and IPS officers, MPs, MLAs and doctors with their display pictures and was allegedly messaging their colleagues to collect money from them, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Police seized four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.