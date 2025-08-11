Rajasthan man held for 'faking' wife's murder as attack by robbers

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) A man was detained for allegedly killing his wife in Rajasthan's Kishangarh after he reported to police that she was attacked by robbers, officials said Monday.

Police said Rohit Saini (35) reached government hospital in Kishangarh in Ajmer district with his injured wife Sanju (33) on Sunday, claiming some unidentified persons slit her throat. He also came to the hospital with minor injuries.

Doctors declared Sanju dead and Rohit was admitted.

Police said as per preliminary probe, the sequence of events narrated by Rohit "turned out to be fake".

"His statements were misleading. When he was discharged from the hospital, he was questioned. During questioning, it became clear that he had slit his wife's throat and rushed her to hospital," a police officer said.

Police said Rohit is being further interrogated.