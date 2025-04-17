Rajasthan man held for growing cannabis in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old Rajasthan native, claiming to be a central government employee, was arrested on Thursday from his residence near Kamaleswaram here for cultivating cannabis plants, the Excise department said.

While reports indicated that Jitin was working as an Assistant Audit Officer in the office of the Accountant General (AG) in the state capital, Excise officials who arrested him stated that this needs to be verified.

"He claims to be a central government employee, but this needs to be verified. The department he works for will be known after further investigation," the official told a TV channel.

The official further explained that during a patrol as part of the anti-drug operation 'Clean Slate,' they received information about cannabis cultivation at a home near Kamaleswaram. Upon arriving, they found five cannabis plants being cultivated.

"On questioning Jitin, he admitted to growing the plants. We seized the plants and the cannabis seeds he had. We have arrested him and will question him to determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime," the official said.

According to reports, two other individuals residing in the same house also work in the AG office and are from other states.