Rajasthan man help for duping people through social media advertising

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) A man was arrested from Rajasthan's Duasa district for allegedly duping people by advertising products on social media but not delivering them after receiving money, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Vikas Saini, would share photos and videos related to advertisements of ladies kurtis on social media, a police officer said.

He would then offer cheaper prices for the products and when customers would place an order, he would ask them to transfer the money and not deliver the items, the officer said.

According to police, Saini has cheated people from various states of lakhs of rupees.

On Tuesday, police received information about the location of a suspicious mobile number in Nangal Rajawatan area of the state, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dausa, Sagar Rana said cyber cell traced the number and confirmed it to be of the accused, following which he was arrested from Kharya Ki Dhani area.

The mobile phone and SIM card seized from Saini was used in the online financial fraud, he said.

Saini and his associates would dupe people by uploading photos and videos of advertisement of ladies kurti on Instagram, he added.

Once customers would place their order, the accused would take the money and not deliver the order the SP said.

Rana said the fraudsters would receive the money online in various bank accounts and wallets.

Five bank accounts and mobile wallets of the accused have been identified, in which transactions of lakhs of rupees were found to have been made with people from many states of the country, he said. PTI SDA OZ OZ