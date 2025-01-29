Rajasthan: Man intervenes in fight, beaten to death in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted while trying to intervene in a quarrel between two neighbours in the Mahaveer Nagar area here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am in the Teachers’ Colony when Anil Goutam stepped out of the house after hearing a quarrel in the neighbourhood.

According to the victim’s son, Deepanshu Goutam, his father attempted to pacify their neighbours, Kamlesh Rathore and Lalit Rathore, who were involved in an altercation.

He alleged that the two men thrashed his father and then his mother, who had followed him.

Anil then collapsed unconscious on the spot and was taken to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said.

The officer said the body did not bear any visible injury marks.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) to ascertain the cause of death. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation, the DSP said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary, and a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday.

Family members and relatives of the victim staged a dharna at the NMCH premises, demanding that a murder case be registered against the neighbours.

Police officials later convinced them of a fair probe, following which they agreed to the post-mortem.