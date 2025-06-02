Rajasthan: Man killed by wife, his brother after he objects to their illicit affair

Jaisalmer, Jun 2 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed by his wife and younger brother here after he objected to their illicit relationship, police said on Monday.

Hardan Ram, aged around 50, was found dead in a field in Bhairwa village of the Sadar area on Sunday evening, they said.

According to police, Hardan's wife, 27-year-old Yashoda, was living with his younger brother Kaluram for some time. Hardan reached Jaisalmer from Barmer on Sunday and had an altercation with the two during which they thrashed him. Later they dumped his body in the field.

Hardan had married Yashoda after the death of his first wife. A year ago, Kaluram moved to Jaisalmer and he eventually entered into an illicit relationship with his brother's wife, police said.

Yashoda started living with Kaluram following a dispute with her husband, they added.

The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said.