Rajasthan: Man killed in road accident after railing pierces his chest

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed in Murlipura after he allegedly lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a metal railing, a piece of which pierced his chest, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night, when the vehicle was travelling from Dadi Ka Phatak towards Murlipura.

The deceased, Anand Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Kardhani, was driving the vehicle with his friend Shakti Pratap seated beside him.

While returning from work, the SUV collided with a road divider, causing a piece of the railing to pierce through the vehicle's windshield into Anand's chest, officials said.

A cutter was used to remove the metal piece and extricate his body.

Shakti Pratap, who was seated beside him, survived the accident without major injuries. PTI SDA SMV SMV MPL MPL