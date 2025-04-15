Rajasthan: Man, minor son burnt alive as their bike catches fire after accident

Kota, Apr 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were burnt alive when the motorcycle they were riding on caught fire allegedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle and dragged for almost 30 feet, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajulal Meena of Manpur village in Bundi district and his son Vishnu.

According to Nainwa Station House Officer Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, the father-son duo was returning home after attending a family function in Nainwa on Monday night when the unidentified vehicle allegedly hit them at Samidi road.

The vehicle allegedly dragged the motorcycle with the two riders for around 30 feet, during which it caught fire.

Police rushed the two to a hospital in Nainwa but doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem on Tuesday morning.

A case has been registered against driver of the unidentified vehicle and efforts are underway to trace him, the SHO said. PTI COR RUK RUK