Rajasthan man missing since 2 years found in Mumbai, reunited with kin

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, who went missing from his hometown Alwar in Rajasthan two years back, was found in Mumbai and reunited with his family on Sunday, a police official here said.

The man, Amit Kumar Saini, who has mental health issues, was spotted roaming on the streets in Bandra and Khar areas here, assistant police inspector Gokul Bhoi said.

When a police officer enquired with him and checked his belongings, some torn documents were found wherein there was a phone number based on which his family was contacted.

"A police team during patrolling found him in a dishevelled condition and roaming on the Linking Road in Khar area. He had been roaming around the Bandra station, Khar station areas for the last two years," the official said.

"As he was not talking, his bag was searched and a copy of an old driving license was found in the torn documents which had a phone number on it," Bhoi said.

"When we contacted on the number, a person informed that Saini was missing since the last two years from Alwar. We kept Saini at the Khar police station here until his family members arrived, and provided him food and clothes," the official said.

On Sunday, his brother Ajay along with a friend reached Mumbai.

"We handed Amit Saini over to them. They told us that he was driver and suddenly disappeared two years back," the official said. PTI ZA GK