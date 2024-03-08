Rajasthan: Man murdered by 2 friends for refusing oral sex

Kota, Mar 7 (PTI) Police in Baran district on Thursday said a 40-year-old man was murdered nine days ago and his body left in a dry pond allegedly by his two friends for refusing to perform oral sex.

One of them has been held while the other is admitted to a hospital under police guard after he ingested a poisonous substance fearing arrest, they said.

Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary said Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.

Based on technical investigation and inquiries, police traced the two accused, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city, the official said, adding that Prajapati was arrested.

During initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, Choudhary added.

He said Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together on the day of the murder and went to a nearby village to visit Prajapati's sister.

On the way back, Prajapati and Yadav beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added.

Prajapati ran a roadside dhaba while the other accused is a daily wage worker, SHO of Baran city police station Ramvilas said. PTI COR IJT IJT