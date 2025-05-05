Rajasthan man posing as Army officer held for duping people

Gurugram, May 5 (PTI) A man from Rajasthan was arrested by the Nuh Cyber Police for allegedly impersonating an Army officer to dupe people through social media platforms, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Mohammad Zahid, from Tyra village in Deeg district of Rajasthan, was apprehended near the ITI in Maroda village, they said.

According to police, Zahid created fake profiles on social media by posing as an Army officer and used them to defraud people.

He had also allegedly duped a person in Kerala, after which his mobile number was flagged as suspicious on the Police Pratimb portal, police said.

Cyber police traced the number and arrested him, officials said, adding that three mobile phones, six SIM cards, and fake photographs showing him in Army uniform were recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused used to deceive people by putting up fake Army officer profiles on WhatsApp.

"We are investigating whether he was operating alone or was part of a larger gang,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered and further questioning is underway, police added.

