Rajasthan: Man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for abducting, raping minor girl

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 15 (PTI) A POCSO court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20-year imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in Bundi district in Rajasthan three years ago.

Advertisment

The court also ordered action against the minor girl, who turned hostile during the course of trial, under IPC section 193, according to public prosecutor Rakesh Thakore.

Thakore said the court convicted Mohsin Khan, a resident of Bundi City area, on the basis of DNA test report and circumstantial evidence.

The court sentenced Khan to 20-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on him.

Advertisment

Khan fainted and collapsed in the court as soon as the conviction was delivered and he was taken to a hospital in police custody, the public prosecutor said.

According to the public prosecutor, the girl's mother lodged a complaint on July 20, 2021 about the girl having gone missing. The police rescued the girl on July 24, 2021.

On the basis of the girl's statement, Khan was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested.

Three other accused in the case, who helped the convict in the crime, were acquitted, the public prosecutor said. PTI COR SMN SMN