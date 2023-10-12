Rajasthan man sentenced to life in prison raping minor daughter

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 12 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Thursday convicted a 55-year-old man for repeatedly raping his minor daughter and sentenced him to life in prison.

The court also fined the convict Rs 10,000 at the end of a seven-month trial.

The judge wished the survivor, a national level mallakhamba athlete, the best for her future while quoting a stanza from the Ramcharitmanas.

Terming the crime the most shameful to humanity, the court said the guilty father would repent for his crime in jail till his last breath.

POCSO Court - 3 sentenced the man to life in jail till his last breath for repeatedly raping his minor daughter and fined him Rs 10,000, Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

The survivor, now 21 years old, accused her father of repeatedly raping her since she was 14. The last instance occurred on the morning of March 9, he said.

The survivor said in her statements that her father raped her by threatening to divorce her mother if she did not accede, he added.

Since the survivor was subjected to sexual assault from a minor age, the police lodged a case under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, Sharma said. PTI COR SZM