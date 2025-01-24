Rajasthan: Man shoots dead couple in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) A couple was allegedly shot dead here on Friday by a man they were acquainted with, police said.

The incident took place in Shanti Vihar Colony in Sanganer Sadar area, officials said.

Rajaram (26) and his wife Asha Meena (25) were shot dead at point blank. Both worked in a factory in Sanganer RIICO area, Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Lal said.

Lal said that Rajaram's siblings also lived with the couple.

Police said that Monu, who works in Asha's factory, came to their house for a conversation. During this time, Asha and Rajaram's sister were also present at home.

An empty cartridge was found at the crime scene, police said, adding that search for the accused is ongoing who fled from the spot.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, the officer said. OZ OZ