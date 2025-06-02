Rajasthan: Man shot dead by armed assailants in Chittorgarh, police suspect dispute over sand mining

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was shot dead in by a group of armed men at a hotel in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, with police suspecting that an old dispute over bajri (sand) mining to be the motive behind the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Ajayraj Singh Jhala, son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector and resident of Nimbahera, was having dinner with three friends at a hotel near Semalpura intersection in Kotwali area on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, nearly 25 attackers arrived in seven vehicles, some with their faces covered with towels, and surrounded the hotel before suddenly opening fire at the group. Ajayraj was hit by a bullet and collapsed on the spot. Police said two of the attackers -- history-sheeter Bhairulal Gurjar and Diggi Raj Singh -- then allegedly dragged Ajayraj and threw him from the first floor of the hotel.

The assailants also torched two vehicles while leaving the premises, a police officer said. The victim's friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital on a bike, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident sparked public outrage and on Monday morning, a large number of locals gathered outside the hospital mortuary and staged a sit-in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The family has refused to accept the body until the arrests are made.

"A dispute between both parties is being investigated," Additional Superintendent of Police Sarita Singh said, adding that police teams have been formed to trace the attackers. PTI AG OZ OZ