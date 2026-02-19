Rajasthan: Man slits throats of wife, 2 children; confesses to murder

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) A man allegedly slit the throats of his wife and two minor children with a sharp-edged weapon in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Daspa village, within the Bhinmal police station area.

The accused, Manglaram Purohit, 40, told the police about the crime on Thursday morning, claiming that someone else had killed his family members. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the bodies of Manglaram's wife, Dadmi Devi, 39, and their two children: daughter Neeku (10) and son Hitesh( 7). The victims were found lying on a cot with their throats slit, and there was blood on the walls, with the courtyard soaked in blood, officials said.

During the interrogation, Manglaram broke down and admitted to the murders, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the murders was a family dispute.

Manglaram has been arrested and is currently being questioned, officials said.

Manglaram's elder son works in Andhra Pradesh, while his other son, Mukesh, was sleeping at his uncle's house, about 100 metres away from the crime scene.

Manglaram, a farmer, had been married for about 20 years, officials said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SDA MPL MPL