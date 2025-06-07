Rajasthan: Man, son found dead; relatives detained

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The bodies of a man and his son were discovered outside their home in Khawaravji village, Dausa district, Rajasthan, causing alarm among locals, officials said on Saturday.

Police suspect that relatives from the son’s in-laws may be involved and have detained a few individuals for questioning.

The incident came to light when villagers discovered the bodies of Ghanshyam Bairwa (35) and his father, Tansingh Bairwa (70) outside their house.

Tansingh's wife was at her maternal home at the time of the incident.

Both men appeared to have sustained visible injuries, with blood coming from their noses and mouths, indicating a violent attack, Paparda Police Station in-charge Santcharan said.

DSP Charul Gupta and other senior officers rushed to the scene after receiving information about the double murder.

Forensic and mobile investigation teams were also called to collect evidence.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Ghanshyam had a dispute with his in-laws, who live in Likhli village under the Manpur police station.

On Friday evening, members from his in-law's side allegedly came to his house. Neighbours claim they heard shouting, however, didn't intervene as frequent domestic quarrels were common there, the police said.

Locals, including Khawaravji Sarpanch Gulab Sharma, gathered in large numbers at the spot of the incident demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Villagers refused to allow the bodies to be moved for postmortem until assurance from authorities, the police said.

